Dunn's OT goal adds to Blues' dominance of Devils

Defenseman Vince Dunn scored 4:56 into overtime as the visiting St. Louis Blues recorded their 11th straight victory over the New Jersey Devils with a 3-2 win in Newark, N.J., on Saturday.

Mar 30, 2019; Newark, NJ, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) scores a goal past New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider (35) as defenseman Connor Carrick (5) defends during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With time winding down in overtime, Dunn skated into the offensive zone and tucked the puck between the pads of Cory Schneider for his fifth career game-winning goal and his fourth this season.

Tyler Bozak scored to record his 400th career point, and rookie Robert Thomas also tallied for the Blues (42-28-8), who have won five of their last six games.

Jake Allen finished with 25 saves to improve to 7-0-0 in his career against New Jersey.

Drew Stafford scored a power-play goal and Joey Anderson also tallied for the Devils (29-40-10), who have dropped five of their last seven. Schneider turned aside 24 shots to fall to 3-6-2 in his career versus St. Louis.

Thomas skated behind the net before reversing course and wheeling out front to unleash a backhand shot past Schneider to open the scoring with 4:51 remaining in the first period. It was the ninth goal of the season and the second in four games for the 19-year-old Thomas.

David Perron nearly doubled the advantage with 15 seconds left in the first period, but his one-timer from deep in the left circle was denied at the post by Schneider.

Pavel Zacha wristed a feed from behind the goal line to Stafford, who chipped the puck home from the doorstep to forge a tie at 1 at 4:57 of the second period.

Schneider nearly made an egregious flub late in the second period, as his clearing attempt from behind the net was knocked down by Jaden Schwartz. The Blues’ forward immediately sent a shot at the gaping net, but Devils forward Kevin Rooney extended his stick to prevent the go-ahead goal.

Bozak made his next shot count, however, as his drive from between the circles beat a screened Schneider to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead with 4:04 remaining in the second period.

New Jersey answered just 56 seconds later, as Anderson deflected defenseman Steven Santini’s shot from the point past Allen to level the contest at 2.

—Field Level Media