Maple Leafs demolish Devils, 7-2

Tyler Ennis scored twice, Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist, and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 7-2 Tuesday night.

Patrick Marleau, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly added one goal each for the Maple Leafs, who had lost two in a row. Nazem Kadri and Connor Brown each notched three assists for Toronto.

Sami Vatanen and Nico Hischier scored for the Devils, who lost their second in a row.

Frederik Andersen made 27 saves in the Toronto goal.

Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped 16 of 21 shots in the first two periods. Mackenzie Blackwood took over from Kinkaid for the third period and stopped eight of 10 shots in his NHL debut.

The Maple Leafs led 3-1 after the first period.

Tavares scored his 21st goal this season at 6:01 of the first, three seconds after the expiration of a holding penalty to the Devils’ Blake Coleman. Tavares and Kadri worked the give-and-go at the end of a three-on-one counterattack after Rielly adroitly broke up a New Jersey two-on-one in the Toronto zone.

Matthews stuffed home a loose puck from the lip of the crease at 7:58 of the first for his 17th goal of the season at 7:58. The tally survived the Devils’ challenge of goaltender interference.

Marleau slipped a slow, rolling puck between Kinkaid’s pads for his ninth goal of the season at 13:38.

Vatanen scored his second of the season, a laser from the point at 18:44, to cut New Jersey’s deficit to 3-1.

Marner restored Toronto’s three-goal lead with his ninth, tapping in the rebound at 1:45 of the second period after a Tavares shot hit the post.

Rielly scored his 11th this season at 19:57 of the third, snapping a shot from the left circle over Kinkaid’s left shoulder after Kadri set him up with a pass.

Taylor Hall set up Hischier for his eighth this season at 14:47 of the third.

Ennis scored at 16:28 of the third and added his seventh of the season at 18:30.

—Field Level Media