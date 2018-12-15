Devils climb out of 3-goal holes, edge Vegas in OT

Nico Hischier scored 41 seconds into overtime as the host New Jersey Devils twice rallied from three-goal deficits to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Friday night in Newark, N.J.

Hischier took a pass from Marcus Johansson and then skated in from the right side of the goal and slid a shot inside the left post past Marc-Andre Fleury to give New Jersey its first overtime win of the season in six tries.

Travis Zajac had a goal and an assist and Brett Seney, Miles Wood and Kyle Palmieri also scored goals for the Devils, who played without reigning Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall, a late scratch with a lower-body injury. Johansson added a pair of assists.

Keith Kinkaid had 14 saves in relief of Cory Schneider, who had four stops for the Devils before being pulled midway through the first period after yielding three goals. It was just the second win in 10 games for New Jersey.

William Karlsson scored two goals, and Alex Tuch and William Carrier also scored for Vegas, which lost for the first time in 13 chances when leading after two periods. Fleury had 37 saves for the Golden Knights.

Vegas scored goals on three of its first seven shots to chase Schneider just 9:32 into the game.

Tuch started the scoring just 1:19 into the contest with his 11th of the season, scooting down the left side and then around the net and beating Schneider with a wraparound inside the right post.

Karlsson followed with his first goal of the night, tapping in a crossing pass from Jonathan Marchessault into the left side of the net.

Carrier then made it 3-0 less than two minutes later when he fired a bad-angle shot from near the left boards that hit Schneider in his glove but then trickled through his pads.

New Jersey outshot Vegas 16-6 in the second period and closed to within 4-2 on Zajac’s 10th goal of the season and Wood’s third, sandwiched around Karlsson’s second goal of the night and eighth in the last 10 games.

The Devils then cut it to 4-3 early in the third period on Palmieri’s team-leading 17th goal, a wraparound that beat Fleury far post.

Seney then was credited with the game-tying goal with 5:05 remaining when Vegas defenseman Nick Holden knocked the puck into his own net off the skate of Karlsson while trying to clear it from the blue ice near the right post.

—Field Level Media