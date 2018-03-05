Fleury stops 33 shots as Knights edge Devils, halt skid

Marc-Andre Fleury had 33 saves and David Perron had a goal and an assist as the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Tomas Tatar and Deryk Engelland also scored for Vegas (42-18-5), which improved to 18-11-3 on the road and 7-5-1 against Metropolitan Division teams.

Taylor Hall extended his league-leading points streak to 18 consecutive games with a goal and an assist. Hall, who missed three games with a thumb injury, has scored in 25 straight games overall.

Sami Vatanen also scored a goal and Cory Schneider had 24 saves for New Jersey (33-25-8), which lost its third straight game and for the fifth time in seven games.

After a scoreless first period which featured a handful of highlight-reel saves by Fleury, the teams combined for five goals in the second period. Perron started the scoring when he bounced in a rebound from the slot of a Jon Merrill blast from the left point for his 16th goal of the season.

New Jersey tied it four minutes later on Vatanen’s one-timer off a pass from Hall that beat Fleury on his glove side. Engelland, with help from a screen by Tomas Nosek, then rifled in a shot from the top of the right circle for his fourth goal of the season.

Tatar, acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, increased the Vegas lead to 3-1 when he sent a rebound of a Perron shot in off Schneider’s glove for his first goal with the Golden Knights and 17th of the season. But Hall answered just 12 seconds later with his 30th, stealing the puck from defenseman Colin Miller behind the net and quickly scoring on a wraparound through Fleury’s pads.

New Jersey pulled Schneider with 1:40 left but managed just two shots, the last one on a one-timer from the left circle by Kyle Palmieri just before the final buzzer that Fleury blocked.

