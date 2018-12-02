Jets lose late lead, beat Devils in OT

Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele scored with 17 seconds left in a thrilling overtime period as the Jets beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in Newark, N.J., on Saturday.

Scheifele stole the puck from Nico Hischier, pivoted and fired a shot on Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid after a few strides. Kinkaid made the first save, but Scheifele put in his rebound for the game-winner and his second goal of the game.

New Jersey’s Taylor Hall failed to convert a 2-on-0 breakaway with Hischier in the first minute of overtime.

Josh Morrissey and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets, who won for the third time in four games and earned their sixth straight victory over New Jersey.

Marcus Johansson, Jesper Bratt and Hall scored goals for the Devils, who dropped their fifth straight overall and fell to 0-5 in overtime.

Winnipeg’s Laurent Brossoit made 36 saves while Kinkaid had 34.

New Jersey showed no signs of weariness early in the second of back-to-back games as they dictated play and recorded the first seven shots on goal.

Johansson scored at 6:45 of the opening period after defenseman Ben Chiarot blocked his initial attempt from the right circle. Johansson collected it and fired again, whistling in his fifth goal.

Scheifele and right winger Blake Wheeler executed a clever give-and-go as the Jets’ top line tied the score 1-1 at 4:25 of the second period. Scheifele skated the puck into the offensive zone and slid it to Wheeler, who returned a pass to the center for his 14th goal.

Brossoit starred in the period, particularly inside of seven minutes to play. He made four strong saves in a 10-second span to thwart New Jersey’s second line of Johansson, Pavel Zacha and Bratt — denying the latter on three straight shots.

Morrissey finished off an extended cycle play by the Jets, taking a pass from Jack Roslovic and then roofing his second goal of the season at 10:32 of the third period.

Copp secured a rebound under three minutes later and swept in his second goal of the season for a 3-1 lead, but Bratt scored a power-play goal — his third goal this season — to cut it to 3-2 at 15:41.

With the net empty, Hall tied it at 18:04 when he was credited with his eighth tally after he touched the puck in a scramble around Brossoit and it went in off Jacob Trouba’s skate.

