Another Palmieri 2-goal game lifts Devils past Caps

EditorsNote: Fixed spelling of Jean-Sebastien Dea

Kyle Palmieri produced his second two-goal game in as many tries this season, and Keith Kinkaid posted his fifth career shutout as the New Jersey Devils cruised past the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals 6-0 on Thursday night in Newark, N.J.

Marcus Johansson, Blake Coleman, Jean-Sebastien Dea and Brian Boyle also scored for the Devils, who opened the season Saturday by beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Sweden.

Kinkaid’s shutout was his first since he blanked the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-0 win on March 17.

Pheonix Copley made 30 saves for the Capitals, who took their first regulation loss of the season.

Palmieri opened the scoring at the 7:02 mark of the first period. He was stationed in front of the Capitals’ net when Nico Hischier’s shot bounced off Palmieri’s stick and skittered into the goalmouth. Palmieri whirled around and tucked the puck between Copley’s legs.

Palmieri doubled the Devils’ lead with a power-play goal with 1:27 left in the opening period. His shot sailed over the glove of Copley, who was screened by teammate Brooks Orpik.

The two two-goal games already equal the number of multiple-goal games Palmieri enjoyed last season, when he scored twice against the New York Islanders on Feb. 24 and the Carolina Hurricanes on March 27.

The Devils quickly extended their lead at 2:54 of the second, when Johansson’s shot from just in front of the blue line glanced off the right post and past Copley.

Coleman put the game away 5:49 into the third, when his shot to the left of the Capitals’ net trickled through the legs of Copley. Boyle collected his first assist of the season on Dea’s goal with 8:25 left before scoring his first goal to close out the rout 3:10 later.

The Devils will continue a four-game homestand Sunday, when they host the San Jose Sharks. The Capitals return home to open a three-game homestand Saturday, when they greet the Toronto Maple Leafs.

