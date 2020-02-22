Devils top Capitals while Ovechkin scores No. 700

Alex Ovechkin became the eighth NHL player to reach 700 goals, but the milestone was not enough as Damon Severson scored with 1:59 remaining to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon.

Ovechkin made history 4:50 into the third period when he ripped a shot past New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the right circle. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nick Jensen were given assists on the play, and that tied the game 2-all.

The Washington bench spilled out on to the ice and hugged Ovechkin, who received an ovation from the New Jersey crowd.

The Devils got the last laugh as Severson fired a high shot past goalie Ilya Samsonov just after Washington finished killing off two penalties. It was the first road loss this season for Samsonov, who had won his first 10 away from home. Severson added an assist.

Blackwood has won his last six games and finished with 33 saves.

Washington has dropped four straight and is 1-5-1 in its last seven games as it continues to have problems both on offense and defense. New Jersey’s defense stifled the Caps throughout, clogging the neutral zone and always shadowing Ovechkin.

Jesper Bratt scored a goal in the first period and assisted on Wayne Simmonds’ goal in the second period as the Devils took a 2-0 lead.

Bratt goal came with 7:05 left in the first period. Damon Severson’s long pass through the Capitals defense let Bratt come in alone and beat Samsonov.

Bratt’s assist came on the power-play with 7:48 remaining in the second period as Simmonds easily tapped a rebound into an open net after a Nikita Gusev shot.

Washington cut the lead to 2-1 with 5:16 left in the second period when Tom Wilson tipped in a John Carlson blast. Carlson was near the blue line, while Wilson knocked the puck in from in front of Blackwood.

Carlson’s assist put him in a tie with Calle Johansson for most points by a Capitals’ defenseman in franchise history at 474.

—Field Level Media