Watson's hat trick outscores Ducks in Predators' win

Austin Watson recorded his first career hat trick and the Nashville Predators defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Nick Bonino had a goal and an assist, Colton Sissons and Roman Josi had two assists each, and Pekka Rinne made 17 saves for the Predators, who won their sixth straight game at home and fourth in the last five games overall.

Adam Henrique and Ondrej Kase scored for the Ducks, who opened a five-game road trip after playing 11 of the previous 13 games at home. John Gibson made 28 saves.

The Ducks committed six minor penalties in the second period, and Watson scored on the final power play to give the Predators a 3-1 lead at 18:36.

Kase scored with eight seconds left in the second period following a turnover in the Nashville zone to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Nashville scored its sixth power-play goal in the past five games to make it 4-2 at 2:52 of the third period.

After Ryan Johansen won a faceoff in the Anaheim zone, Mattias Ekholm took a shot from the point. The rebound came out to the slot, where Craig Smith swept it into the net to reestablish a two-goal lead.

Watson scored his third goal — and fourth of the season — into an empty net for a 5-2 lead with 1:06 left.

The Predators came in 12-0-0 when scoring first this season and they took a 1-0 lead at 11:04 of the first period on the first goal by Watson.

Nashville had already killed two power plays when Sissons won a faceoff in the Anaheim zone. Bonino got to the puck first and immediately took a shot from the high slot.

Gibson made the save, but the rebound came out to his right. Watson’s first shot hit the left post, but the puck came straight back and he chipped it high in the net.

Henrique tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal at 2:38 of the second period.

Bonino, who spent his first five NHL seasons with the Ducks from 2009-14, moved the Predators back in front 2-1 at 5:38 of the second period.

