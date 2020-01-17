Ducks dump Predators, end four-game skid

Rickard Rakell and Josh Manson each had a goal and an assist, and the visiting Anaheim Ducks ended a season-high, four-game point-free streak with a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Jan 16, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) celebrates with teammates after a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Grant scored short-handed in his first game back from injury, Adam Henrique also scored, and Ryan Getzlaf and Cam Fowler each had two assists for the Ducks. Anaheim’s only other win since Dec. 27 came in a 5-4 shootout victory against the visiting Predators on Jan. 5.

John Gibson made 33 saves for Anaheim.

Viktor Arvidsson and Mikael Granlund scored, and Juuse Saros made 23 saves for Nashville, which missed a chance to win three in a row for the first time since late October.

Manson gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season at 10:01 of the first period.

Following a faceoff win by the Ducks in the Nashville zone, Ondrej Kase slid a pass from the left circle to Manson coming through the inside edge of the right circle. Manson then scored on a one-timer.

Henrique made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 12:22 of the first period. Rakell took a one-timer from the right circle, and the puck settled between Saros’ skates. Henrique spotted the loose puck and swept it across the goal line for his 15th goal of the season.

Nashville made it 2-1 after winning a faceoff in the Anaheim zone. Roman Josi took a slap shot from just inside the blue line, and Arvidsson deflected it past Gibson at 13:56 of the opening period.

The Ducks reestablished the two-goal lead when Rakell scored off a rebound at 9:52 of the second period to make it 3-1.

Grant, who missed the previous 12 games with a shoulder injury, scored during a Nashville power play to make it 4-1 at 8:03 of the third period.

Granlund also scored short-handed at 15:22 to make it 4-2.

