Hill, Coyotes shut out Predators

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist in his second game with Arizona, and Adin Hill made 29 saves for his first career shutout in his first start of the season as the visiting Coyotes beat the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators 3-0 on Thursday.

Schmaltz scored on a power play in the final minute of the second period after assisting on Clayton Keller’s seventh goal of the season two minutes into the period. It was Schmaltz’s third goal of the season overall.

Brad Richardson scored his seventh goal midway through the third period, helping the Coyotes win their second straight.

Hill started in place of Antti Raanta, who was removed with a lower-body injury in a 4-3 victory at Minnesota on Tuesday. Hill, who replaced Raanta at the start of the period then, had played 36 minutes in two previous appearances this season. No. 2 goalie Darcy Kuemper also is injured.

Nashville, which leads the West in victories (17) and points (35), lost its second straight after having a six-game home winning streak broken in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Tuesday. The Coyotes won their first game in Nashville since March 28, 2013.

Hill, who made four starts for Arizona late last season, stopped a short-handed breakaway attempt by Colton Sissons moments after the Coyotes went on a power play 2 1/2 minutes into the second period. Sissons hit the right post on another short-handed chance with five minutes left in the second period. Hill made 14 saves in the second period.

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne made 22 saves. The Coyotes have handed him two of his four regulation losses this season, winning 2-1 in Arizona on Nov. 15. Rinne entered with a 1.77 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage, both first in the league.

The Coyotes killed both Nashville power plays and have given up only eight goals in 76 short-handed situations this season, the fewest goals and best percentage in the league.

Keller has two goals in his past three games.

Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson played 24 minutes while becoming the ninth player in franchise history to appear in 600 games.

