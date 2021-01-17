Four-goal third period propels Predators past Jackets

Brad Richardson scored the go-ahead goal with nine minutes remaining in the third period and Juuse Saros made 42 saves to lift the host Nashville Predators to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Filip Forsberg and Luke Kunin each scored for the second straight game, and Colton Sissons and Rocco Grimaldi also tallied for the Predators, who improved to 8-1-1 in their last 10 meetings with Columbus.

Alexandre Texier collected a goal and an assist and captain Nick Foligno also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who are off to their fourth 0-2-0 start in the past six seasons.

Richardson settled a loose puck on the left doorstep and lifted it past a sprawling Elvis Merzlikins (28 saves) to give the Predators a 3-2 lead.

Kunin and Sissons provided insurance by scoring 54 seconds apart to give Nashville a three-goal bulge. Kunin converted a feed from Nick Cousins and chipped the puck past Merzlikins at 14:28 before Sissons capped the scoring.

In a repeat of Thursday’s 3-1 win in the season opener, Forsberg scored early in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie. The Swede stripped Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski of the puck before skating in on a rush and wristing a shot over the glove of Merzlikins.

Nashville’s lead was short-lived, however, as Liam Foudy’s sharp-angle shot from the far hash marks of the left circle was deflected home by Texier.

Columbus opened the scoring for the second straight game. Foligno alertly tucked home a loose puck as it rested in the crease following a backhanded shot from defenseman Michael Del Zotto at 7:58 of the first period.

Nashville answered less than two minutes later, as Grimaldi raced up right wing and blasted a shot from the circle that slipped past Merzlikins.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis, who was credited with an assist on Grimaldi’s goal, made a stellar play at the other end of the ice to prevent the Blue Jackets from reclaiming the lead. Ellis slid to the ice to prevent Pierre-Luc Dubois from scoring into an open goal after Saros collided with a teammate behind the net.

--Field Level Media