Red-hot Avs edge Preds for 5th straight win

EditorsNote: rewords lede and fourth graf

Tyson Jost scored the game-winning goal, and Nathan MacKinnon tallied twice as the Colorado Avalanche beat the host Nashville Predators 3-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves in the win as Colorado beat Nashville for the first time in 12 regular-season meetings.

With the score tied after 40 minutes, Jost cashed in on a power play at 5:07 of the third period, ripping a glove-side shot past Predators goalie Pekka Rinne to finish the see-saw affair. The Avalanche boast the league’s best power play.

The Avalanche are 7-0-1 in their past eight, while the Predators lost for just the second time in six games.

Nashville’s Ryan Hartman opened the scoring at 11:07 of the first period with a fortunate bounce. Upon joining the rush up ice, Hartman simply fired the puck toward the net from just inside the blue line, and it ricocheted off the skate of Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard and past his startled netminder.

MacKinnon then worked his magic with a pair of goals to put the Avalanche ahead. He tied the game with a power-play tally at 13:10 of the opening frame, another lucky goal as it redirected off the stick of Nashville defender Yannick Weber.

MacKinnon’s second mark came at 6:22 of the second period on a sniper’s shot. After he zipped across the rink and was fed the puck, he unloaded from below the right faceoff dot, wiring the puck just inside the far post to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Mikko Rantanen, who leads the league in points ahead of MacKinnon, assisted on both MacKinnon goals, as did Girard. Rantanen and MacKinnon are both riding five-game streaks in which they’ve collected 11 points.

Kevin Fiala pulled the Predators even just before the midway point of the middle frame. Fiala drove to the net and deflected a pass from Filip Forsberg into the top corner to make it a 2-2 game.

Rinne stopped 22 shots in the Predators’ net.

—Field Level Media