Avalanche beat Predators for 8th straight road win

Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, Pavel Francouz stopped 30 shots, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Johnson’s two points gives him 300 for his career.

Gabriel Landeskog and Martin Kaut also had goals for the Avalanche, who have won a franchise-best eight straight road games and six in a row overall.

Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok had goals, and Juuse Saros had 28 saves for Nashville. The Predators had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The game was scoreless deep into the second period when Colorado finally broke through. Sam Girard, who had the game-winning goal Friday night in Carolina, sent a pass down low to Johnson, and he gave it to Landeskog as he skated toward the net.

Landeskog roofed a sharp-angle wrister just inside the far post at 13:23 for his 18th goal of the season.

The Avalanche didn’t have to wait long to get another goal and pad their lead. Cale Makar brought the puck into the Nashville zone and sent a pass across to Tyson Jost. Jost fed it to the middle, off Arvidsson’s stick and right to Kaut, who beat Saros at 15:38. It was his second goal in six games since making his NHL debut Feb. 18.

It stayed that way until the third period when Makar couldn’t convert on a mini-breakaway and Arvidsson went in alone on Francouz and beat him at 14:40. It was his 15th of the season.

Nashville appeared to tie it up with 3:14 left when Dante Fabbro’s slapshot beat Francouz high over his blocker, but the goal was waved off on a goaltender interference penalty on Colin Blackwell.

The Predators killed off the minor and Saros went off for an extra skater with 59 seconds left, but Johnson scored on a rink-long flip to seal it at 19:03 and reach his milestone in points.

Jarnkrok got the last goal on a backhander with 1.7 seconds left. It was his 13th on the year.

