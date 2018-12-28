Stars' Khudobin stops 49 in shutout of Preds

Anton Khudobin stopped all 49 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season in a record-setting performance, and Tyler Pitlick and Mattias Janmark scored as the visiting Dallas Stars defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Thursday.

No goaltender in Stars franchise history has ever stopped as many shots in a shutout as Khudobin did on Thursday in one of the toughest places for road teams to win.

The shutout was the seventh of Khudobin’s 10-year NHL career and came in a match in which he faced the most shots he’s seen in his career. Khudobin had to navigate 24 seconds of a two-man advantage for Nashville to secure the clean sheet and the victory.

Khudobin was between the pipes for the Stars because No. 1 goalie Ben Bishop didn’t return to the team until earlier Thursday because of a weather issue.

The Stars are 3-6-0 in their past nine games and have scored two goals or fewer in five consecutive games, but the two goals were plenty on Thursday thanks to Khudobin.

Dallas lit the lamp first after Pitlick and Radek Faksa played a give-and-go on the mini-break before Pitlick buried a shot in the net behind Predators netminder Pekka Rinne, giving the Stars a 1-0 lead at the 7:20 mark of the first period. Esa Lindell also got an assist on the goal.

Janmark added to the lead for the Stars with 8:51 to play in the second period. He stole the puck from Predators defenseman Matt Irwin at the point before roaring down the ice and firing a slap shot from just inside the left faceoff circle than trickled through Rinne and over the goal line for an unassisted tally and a 2-0 Dallas advantage.

Rinne had 28 saves in the loss.

Defenseman P.K. Subban (upper-body injury) and forward Viktor Arvidsson (broken thumb) both were activated from injured reserve for the Predators after missing 19 and 21 games, respectively.

The Predators are 0-4-1 in their past five games, which is their longest losing streak of the season. They had not lost five consecutive games since they went 0-4-1 from Jan. 5-14, 2016.

The Stars head home for a match on Saturday versus Detroit while the Predators travel to New York to face the Rangers, also on Saturday.

—Field Level Media