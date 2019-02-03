Comeau, Janmark score late to lift Stars over Predators

Blake Comeau and Mattias Janmark scored goals in a 43-second span of the game’s final four-plus minutes and Anton Khudobin stopped 38 shots as the visiting Dallas Stars roared past the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday to win their fourth straight game, matching a season high.

Feb 2, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) celebrates with the bench on his goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Stars took the lead with 4:13 to play when Comeau took a pass from Janmark and carried it across the goal mouth with Predators goalie Pekka Rinne trying to poke it away before sliding it into the net. Radek Faksa was granted an assist for his entry pass on the play.

Dallas put away the game 43 seconds later as Janmark lifted the rebound of a shot by Faksa over Rinne’s right shoulder and into the net after a pass by Esa Lindell.

The Stars have outscored opponents 11-4 in their winning streak, which followed a four-game losing skid, and have allowed two goals or fewer in eight of their past nine games.

The two teams were sharp despite traveling to Nashville overnight after playing the front ends of back-to-backs in Dallas and Miami, respectively.

Calle Jarnkrok staked Nashville to a 1-0 lead near the midway mark of the first period when he ripped a shot from the circle past Khudobin and off the post into the net. Ryan Hartman and Colton Sissons earned assists on the tally.

Dallas answered less than two minutes later as Seguin one-timed a feed from Alexander Radulov past Rinne to tie the game at 1. Lindell also garnered an assist on the goal.

Nashville outshot the Stars 13-4 in the first period before the two teams squeezed off 11 shots each in a scoreless second 20 minutes of play.

The Predators had a three-game win streak snapped and are 9-4-1 in their past 14 games.

Dallas heads back home for a game against Arizona on Monday before travelling back to Nashville for a rematch against the Predators on Thursday. Nashville returns to the ice on Tuesday when it hosts Arizona.

