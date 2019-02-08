Johansen's OT goal pulls Predators past Stars

Ryan Johansen scored the game-winning goal 43 seconds into overtime as the Nashville Predators overcame the visiting Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday.

Feb 7, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) is greeted by a young fan prior to the game against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville posted its fifth win in six games while snapping Dallas’ five-game winning streak.

Johansen’s goal came on assists from Viktor Arvidsson and Roman Josi on the first shift of the extra period.

Craig Smith was awarded the game’s opening goal with 2:12 to play in the first period. A shot from teammate Kevin Fiala bounced off his back as Smith was behind the net and then deflected off the back of the head of Dallas goaltender Anton Khudobin and into the net. Yannick Weber also got an assist on the bizarre tally.

After a scoreless second period, both teams were on the offensive in the third. Dallas tied the game 4:05 into the period as Miro Heiskanen beat Nashville netminder Juuse Saros with a blast of a rebound off a shot by Tyler Seguin, with Roman Polak also assisting on the equalizer.

Nashville quickly retook the lead. Arvidsson waited wide open on the doorstep for a pass across the slot from Filip Forsberg that he slid past Khudobin and into the net at the 8:41 mark. Johansen was also credited with an assist on the score.

The goal was Arvidsson’s 10th in his past 12 games.

Dallas wasted little time responding. Taylor Fedun took advantage of aggressive forechecking and passes from Andrew Cogliano and Jason Dickinson to blast a shot from the point past Saros with 10:14 left in the regulation.

Predators center Kyle Turris was activated from injured reserve prior to the game, returning after missing 17 games with a lower-body injury. He finished with a minus-1 rating in 16:07 of ice time.

The Stars return to action Saturday afternoon at Arizona. Nashville heads to St. Louis for a game against the Blues, also on Saturday afternoon.

—Field Level Media