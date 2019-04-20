Stars beat Predators for 3-2 series lead

Alexander Radulov and Jason Dickinson each scored two goals as the visiting Dallas Stars earned a 5-3 victory in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Apr 20, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) makes faces at his daughter Olivia before the game against the Dallas Stars in game five of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The win gives Dallas a 3-2 edge in the series, putting the Stars a victory away from advancing to the second round for just the second time in 11 seasons.

The Central Division-winning Predators, meanwhile, are in danger of missing the second round for the first time in four seasons.

Jamie Benn had three assists for the Stars, while Tyler Seguin contributed a goal and an assist. The top line of Radulov, Benn, and Seguin combined for 16 of the Stars’ 26 total shots on Saturday. The trio has 16 total points in the series.

After scoring just nine goals in 105 career regular-season NHL games, Dickinson emerged as an unlikely offensive force with the first two playoff points of his young career.

Rocco Grimaldi, Ryan Johansen, and Kyle Turris scored for the Predators, while Roman Josi contributed two assists.

The Predators opened the scoring 6:25 into the game on Grimaldi’s third goal of the series. Despite missing Game 1 due to an upper-body injury, Grimaldi is Nashville’s leading scorer of the playoffs.

After Dickinson equalized at 13:08 of the first period, Radulov’s two second-period goals gave the Stars a lead that they would never relinquish. Radulov last scored twice in a playoff game on April 11, 2007 in his very first postseason appearance.

Pekka Rinne allowed five goals on 26 Dallas shots. It was the second consecutive tough game for Rinne, who was pulled less than 14 minutes into Game 4 after giving up four goals on eight shots.

Ben Bishop saved 30 of 33 shots for Dallas. Bishop was named as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender earlier on Saturday.

The Stars can clinch the series on home ice by winning Game 6 on Monday in Dallas. If necessary, Game 7 will be played on April 24 in Nashville.

