Athanasiou backhander lifts Red Wings past Predators

Andreas Athanasiou scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the visiting Detroit Red Wings ended a three-game losing streak by edging the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Tuesday.

Feb 12, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) talks with referee Brad Watson (23) during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Athanasiou notched his first goal since Jan. 8. Luke Glendening had a goal and an assist and Dylan Larkin scored the other goal for Detroit. Nick Jensen contributed two assists and Jimmy Howard made 32 saves.

Viktor Arvidsson scored his 17th goal in 22 games for Nashville, which has dropped three straight. P.K. Subban scored the other goal, while Pekka Rinne made 24 saves.

The Red Wings also won the first meeting in Detroit 4-3 in overtime on Jan. 4.

Nashville outshot Detroit 19-9 in the first period but the Wings scored the lone goal.

They got on the board at the 15:05 mark. Following a Predators giveaway, Jensen fired a shot from the right point that Glendening deflected over Rinne’s right shoulder. Christoffer Ehn also collected an assist.

Nashville had a 10-7 shots advantage in the second while tying the game at 2-all.

The Predators had a 5-on-3 advantage early in the second but the Wings killed off both penalties. Detroit then came up empty on a power play but it soon got another chance when Subban was whistled for delay of game.

Larkin then scooped up a rebound and shoveled it into the net. Thomas Vanek and Anthony Mantha got the assists.

Just 36 seconds later, Arvidsson scored with a slapshot from the right circle that beat Howard on the stick side. Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg picked up the assist.

With Detroit’s Justin Abdelkader in the penalty box, Subban ripped a shot from the point past Howard for the tying goal with 2:28 left in the period. Johansen notched his second assist of the game while Subban scored for the first time in 15 games.

Athanasiou scored on a backhander from a difficult angle, beating Rinne on the short side, to give Detroit a 3-2 lead 4:08 in the period. Jensen and Glendening got the assists.

