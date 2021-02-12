Dante Fabbro's late goal lifts Predators over Red Wings

Dante Fabbro scored with 59.2 seconds remaining as the Nashville Predators snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory against the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Ryan Ellis and Matt Duchene also scored for the Predators, with Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi both getting two assists. Goaltender Pekka Rinne made 24 saves.

Robby Fabbri and Marc Staal scored for the Red Wings, who will wrap up their six-game trip Saturday at Nashville. Thomas Greiss stopped 20 of 23 shots.

Four of the game’s five goals were scored in the final minute of a period, including the winner.

Fabbro scored the final goal on a wrist shot from the right point that made its way through a maze of players out front and over the right shoulder of a screened Greiss. Luke Kunin and Forsberg were credited with assists.

The Predators opened the scoring on Ellis’ power-play goal at 14:58 of the first period. Ellis, set up in the left faceoff circle, took a cross-ice pass from Forsberg and blasted a one-timer into the near side of the net before Greiss could get all the way across.

The Red Wings tied the score in the final minute of the period. Anthony Mantha was knocked off the puck in the left corner but was able to get back to his feet and shovel a short pass to Fabbri at the bottom of the left faceoff circle. His one-timer beat Rinne and made it just inside the far post at 19:25.

The score remained tied at 1-1 until the final minute of the second period.

The Predators regained the lead at 19:19 as Calle Jarnkrok carried the puck down the right wing on a 3-on-2 break. Jarnkrok found Duchene driving to the net with a half-step on a defender and made a cross-ice pass that Duchene was able to tip between Greiss’ pads.

Staal tied it at 2-2 just 14 seconds later, skating the puck over the blue line on the left wing and unleashing a shot from the top of the faceoff circle that handcuffed Rinne, who was screened by his own defenseman.

