Juuse Saros gets 1st shutout of season as Preds top Wings

Juuse Saros made 31 saves to notch his first shutout of the season and the host Nashville Predators topped the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Tuesday.

Saros, who had four shutouts last season, now has 12 for his career. Mikael Granlund and Mathieu Olivier scored the goals for the Predators, who recorded their fourth victory in five games. Nashville was playing its first home game since March 6 after an eight-game road trip.

The Red Wings were blanked for the fifth time this season and second consecutive game. Dallas silenced them 3-0 on Saturday. Detroit has scored two or fewer goals in 21 of 33 games.

The Wings have not scored in 130 minutes and 55 seconds. Thomas Greiss made 32 saves in the loss.

Nashville emerged from the opening period with a 1-0 advantage.

The Predators were awarded the first power play of the game when Adam Erne was whistled for interference. They quickly cashed in with six minutes left in the period on Granlund’s sixth goal of the season. He deflected a Roman Josi slap shot from the point past Greiss. Eeli Tolvanen picked up the second assist.

Detroit’s Darren Helm had a breakaway during a short-handed situation midway through the second period but Saros made a glove save.

Moments later, the Predators took a two-goal lead. Yakov Trenin skated into Detroit’s zone and moved around the net. Greiss lost his stick in traffic around the crease and Trenin’s pass to the front found Olivier’s stick, leading to an easy goal. Colton Sissons was credited with his first assist this season.

Granlund appeared to make it 3-0 later in the period when he banged home a rebound. However, Wings coach Jeff Blashill challenged the goal, claiming goalie interference. The replay review backed up the challenge and the goal was nullified.

Nashville’s Dante Fabbro committed a penalty with 1:45 left in the game by sending the puck over the glass and the Red Wings pulled their goalie, giving Detroit two extra skaters. That still didn’t help the Wings end their scoreless drought, however.

The two Central Division teams will meet again on Thursday.

--Field Level Media