Overturned goal preserves Preds' win over Oilers

With a bit of help from video review, Pekka Rinne and the Nashville Predators continued two streaks of dominance Tuesday night.

Rinne stopped 25 shots as Nashville edged visiting Edmonton 2-1 in Bridgestone Arena for its 11th consecutive win against the Oilers and Rinne’s 10th straight victory against them, dating back to March 18, 2014.

The Predators (25-11-6) won their second straight game before going into a five-day break. Edmonton (18-23-3) absorbed its seventh defeat in eight games and has managed just four goals in its past six games.

The latest defeat might have been the most frustrating for the Oilers, who appeared to tie the game at 14:56 of the third period when Mark Letestu knocked a rebound past Rinne.

However, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette challenged the goal on the basis of offside. Replay revealed that Jujhar Khaira had a skate in the zone and another one in the air before the puck entered the offensive zone, and the goal was erased.

Edmonton pulled Talbot with two minutes left for a sixth skater, but Rinne (21-8-3) came up with his last three saves, including one on Connor McDavid’s wrister with 1:19 left.

Nashville controlled the first period, establishing a 2-0 lead. The first marker came just eight seconds into a power play that began when Milan Lucic was called for interference against Kyle Turris.

Off a clean faceoff win, the Predators moved the puck quickly before finding P.K. Subban for a point blast. Cam Talbot made the save, but Craig Smith pounced on the rebound and poked home his 15th goal of the season at 8:26.

Nashville potted the eventual game-winner with some puck luck. Roman Josi ripped a slapper from the left point that caromed off Talbot, then stuck Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson in the face and plopped down at the goalmouth. Viktor Arvidsson collected the rebound and scored his 13th goal at 15:31.

McDavid scored on a wrister through Rinne’s pads at 45 seconds of the second period, his 15th goal of the season, but that was all the Oilers could muster.

Talbot (15-16-2) made 22 saves.

--Field Level Media