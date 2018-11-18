Jarnkrok's hat trick lifts Predators over Kings

Calle Jarnkrok delivered his first career hat trick and Ryan Ellis had two assists as the Nashville Predators rallied in the third period to earn a 5-3 victory Saturday over the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

The Predators, who lead the Western Conference, trailed in the third period to the last-place Kings, who were on the second night of their first back-to-back games of the season.

Jarnkrok took over late, scoring a power play goal at 5:44 of the final period before delivering a short-handed goal at the 11:54 mark to give Nashville the lead for good. Nick Bonino added an empty-net goal with less than a minute remaining, his second of the season.

Jarnkrok did all the work himself on his go-ahead goal, collecting a Kings turnover at the Predators blue line, working his way down ice and beating Kings goalie Calvin Petersen on the glove side to the upper left corner of the goal. The three goals gave Jarnkrok six on the season.

Nate Thompson, Anze Kopitar and Alex Iafallo each scored second-period goals for the Kings, who were coming off a shootout victory at Chicago on Friday, but have now lost four of their last five games. Petersen made 38 saves in his third career game and second career start.

The teams combined for five goals in a span of 6 minutes 57 seconds in the second period. The Kings scored three goals in the second period after scoring three total goals in regulation of their last four games.

Kyle Turris gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 3:18 of the second period, delivering on the power play with a slap shot from the top of the left circle. It was his fourth goal of the season.

The Kings answered quickly with a pair of goals 19 seconds apart.

Thompson scored his first goal of the season at 5:55 of the second period just as a Kings power play had ended. Kopitar followed at the 6:14 mark when he scored his fifth goal on a feed from Dustin Brown.

Nashville needed less than two minutes to tie the score again at 2-2 when Jarnkrok scored his first goal on the night. Playing in a four-on-four situation, Jarnkrok beat Petersen to the glove side.

The Kings took a 3-2 lead at the 10:15 mark of the second period when Iafallo followed a shot by Kopitar and scored on the rebound after Predators goalie Pekka Rinne made the initial save.

Kings defenseman Dion Phaneuf played in his 1,000th career NHL game. He became the 326th player in NHL history to reach the milestone. Phaneuf, 33, is also the 55th player to have played for the Kings to reach the milestone and the 21st to do it in a Kings uniform.

—Field Level Media