Arvidsson tallies twice as Preds blank Flyers

EditorsNote: statistical change on Flyers’ record past four games

Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals, and Craig Smith and Rocco Grimaldi added one each to lift the Nashville Predators past the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Tuesday.

Goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 32 shots as the Predators won their second game in a row following a six-game losing streak. It was his sixth career shutout and second of the season.

Nashville improved to 15-7-0 at home, which ranks second in the NHL for the most home wins, trailing only Tampa Bay (17-4-0).

The reeling Flyers dropped their fourth consecutive game. Their five-game road trip began with a win over the New York Rangers but ended with all losses.

Philadelphia goaltender Michal Neuvirth kept the visitors close for a while with 26 saves.

The Flyers were the more aggressive team in the first period as they led 13-6 in shots on goal, but the game was scoreless after the first 20 minutes.

Philadelphia’s Scott Laughton had the best scoring chance with 30 seconds remaining in the first period when he received a pass directly in front but was stymied by Saros.

Smith gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 2:03 of the second period. The pace of the game opened up and Smith finished a three-on-two break with a nasty wrist shot. It was Smith’s 11th goal of the season.

Arvidsson gave the Predators a 2-0 advantage at 12:03 of the second period.

The Flyers received a power play with 3:58 remaining in the middle period when Kevin Fiala was sent to the penalty box for tripping. However, the Flyers couldn’t capitalize and still trailed by two goals.

Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds skated in by himself 5:34 into the third but had his point-blank shot stopped by Saros.

Less than one minute later, Arvidsson connected for his second goal of the game and a commanding 3-0 lead at 6:15. Arvidsson has scored 11 goals in only 17 games this season.

Grimaldi took advantage of a Philadelphia turnover and scored at 11:37 for the game’s final tally, his third of the season.

—Field Level Media