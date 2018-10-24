Sharks stun Predators with late rally

EditorsNote: 2nd update: Change Jusse to Juuse in 2nd graf, punctuation fix in 5th graf

Brent Burns scored the game-winning, power-play goal with 2:52 remaining to cap a three-goal, third-period rally as the visiting San Jose Sharks defeated the Nashville Predators 5-4 on Tuesday.

Burns beat Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros with a slap shot from the left faceoff circle for his second goal of the season off assists from Erik Karlsson and Evander Kane.

Timo Meier, Tomas Hertl, Brenden Dillon and Joe Pavelski recorded the other goals for San Jose, which won its third game in a row. Burns, Logan Couture and Kane each had two assists. Martin Jones stopped 25 of 29 Nashville shots.

Viktor Arvidsson registered two goals, and Filip Forsberg and Craig Smith added goals for the Predators, who had a five-game winning streak snapped. Ryan Johansen notched two assists while Arvidsson and Forsberg had one apiece. Saros made 27 saves.

San Jose started its comeback with two goals within a space of 0:36 of the third period to tie the score at 4-4. Dillon drew the Sharks to within one with a short-handed goal, his first tally of the season, at 11:40. Pavelski followed with his fifth goal of the season at 12:16 with assists from Couture and Kane.

The Predators used a three-goal second period to forge a 4-2 lead.

Forsberg gave Nashville its first lead of the night, converting a rebound of a Ryan Ellis shot in the slot at 21 seconds into the frame. Hertl created the second tie of the game when he beat Saros with a cross-crease backhand shot at 7:51 of the middle period.

Arvidsson’s second goal of the night gave Nashville a 3-2 edge at 10:45. It was his sixth goal of the season. Smith doubled the lead with his fourth goal of the season at 19:45 with Arvidsson earning his third point of the night on the lone assist.

The teams traded first-period goals. Meier opened the scoring with his fifth goal on the power play at 6:58, cashing in a second-chance rebound off a Joonas Donskoi shot. Arvidsson equaled the score with an unassisted goal, finishing a breakaway with a backhand shot at 11:14.

