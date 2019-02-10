Blues' Tarasenko gets hat trick, OT goal defeats Predators

Vladimir Tarasenko recorded a hat trick, including the game-winner 16 seconds into overtime, as St. Louis beat host Nashville 5-4, giving the Blues their season-high sixth consecutive win and second straight over the Predators in 24 hours.

Feb 10, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) has a wrap around attempt blocked by St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tarasenko dashed in from the right side, skated through the slot and beat goalie Juuse Saros on the blocker side for his fourth career hat trick and first since 2016.

Alex Pietrangelo and Tyler Bozak also scored goals, Ryan O’Reilly had three assists, and Jay Bouwmeester and Colton Parayko each added two helpers for the Blues, who broke a six-game losing streak in Nashville.

The Blues earned a sweep in the weekend back-to-back, home-and-home set and lead the season series 3-1. They beat the Predators 3-2 in St. Louis on Saturday.

Viktor Arvidsson tallied a pair of goals, Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, which has lost two straight. Ryan Ellis and Ryan Johansen each had two assists.

Blues goalie Jake Allen got the nod in net for the first time since Jan. 17 and made 40 saves, while Saros stopped 24 shots.

Following a scoreless first period that generated just 12 shots, the offenses sprung to life in a 32-shot second as St. Louis posted three goals and Nashville tallied once in a span of 2:55 in the fourth of five meetings.

A turnover by Johansen on the penalty kill led to Pietrangelo’s power-play goal at 2:56 of the second. Tarasenko stretched his point streak to a career high-tying eight games less than two minutes later when he roofed in a shot.

Nashville trimmed the gap to 2-1 when Arvidsson finished a pass in close from Ellis just 25 seconds later. Then Bozak popped in a slick backhander 45 seconds later for a 3-1 lead.

The third period opened with Josi’s clever wraparound goal to make it 3-2, and Arvidsson scored his 24th after Johansen’s patience and slick passing at 6:10.

Tarasenko took a pass from O’Reilly and fired a shot that caromed off Ellis just 56 seconds after Arvidsson tied it, but Forsberg tallied his 20th at 12:53 by cashing in his own rebound to tie it at 4.

—Field Level Media