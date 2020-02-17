Preds complete series sweep of Blues

Kyle Turris scored the game-winning goal late in the third period as the Nashville Predators defeated the visiting St. Louis Blues 2-1 Sunday.

Feb 16, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save on a shot by Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

After Filip Forsberg forced a turnover, Turris move in through the left circle to break the 1-1 tie with 2:12 left.

Craig Smith also scored for the Predators, who won their third straight game overall while completing their four-game season series sweep of the Central Division-leading Blues. Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne made 38 saves.

Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues, who lost their fifth consecutive game, and Jordan Binnington stopped 22 of 24 shots in goal.

The Blues nearly struck first midway through the first period when Brayden Schenn hit the outside of the right post in instead of the open net as he cut in from the right circle.

They controlled much of the scoreless first period while outshooting the Predators 13-6 and attempting 22 more shots.

But Smith put the Predators up 1-0 at the 7:55 mark of the second period, converting Rocco Grimaldi’s rebound with just the eighth Nashville shot in the game. That was Smith’s sixth goal in his last five games.

The Blues tied the game 1-1 just 3:03 later when Bozak threw a centering pass toward Jordan Schwartz breaking to the net.

The pass never reached Schwartz — who was checked into the net — but the puck caromed into the net off Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis. Bozak got credit for his first goal in 12 games.

Grimaldi nearly offset that goal by attacking off the right wing, but he fired a shot off Binnington’s glove and then the crossbar. So the game remained tied after two periods despite the Blues’ 25-12 shots advantage.

Forsberg bid for the go-ahead goal about six minutes into the third period, but Binnington held firm on the stuff attempt from the crease.

After Turris scored the go-ahead goal, the Blues took a too-many-men penalty that undermined their bid to force overtime.

—Field Level Media