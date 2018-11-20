Preds beat Lightning, move to top of NHL

Ryan Johansen scored what proved to be the game-winning goal and also had an assist, and Pekka Rinne made 29 saves to lead the host Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Kyle Turris and Filip Forsberg also scored goals for Western Conference-leading Nashville, which moved one point ahead of Toronto for most points in the NHL with 31. Mattias Ekholm added two assists.

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Rinne improved to 9-0-1 in his career against the Lightning.

Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored goals and Brayden Point added a pair of assists for the Lightning, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Louis Domingue stopped 31 shots as Tampa Bay lost for the time in 12 games when scoring first this season.

Hedman gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at the 5:10 mark of the first period when he blasted a slap shot from just the top of the left circle that beat Rinne far corner. It was his fourth goal of the season.

Turris tied it about 10 minutes later with a power-play goal. He fired a slap shot from the dot in the right circle that went in under Domingue’s left arm for his fifth goal of the season.

The Predators built a 3-1 lead with a pair of second-period goals. Forsberg roofed a wrist shot from the middle of the left circle for his 13th goal of the season. Johansen followed with his fourth goal of the season, redirecting a Craig Smith wrist shot over Domingue’s glove.

The Lightning closed within 3-2 early in the third period on Kucherov’s eighth goal of the season. Kucherov took a pass from Point in the slot and then deked and beat Rinne with a backhand shot.

Point, who had scored five goals in his previous two games, almost tied it with 5:31 to go when he rifled a shot from the right circle that clanged off the goal post.

Domingue went to the bench for an extra attacker with 1:12 remaining. Tampa Bay subsequently had a handful of close-in shots, including a deflection by Tyler Johnson and a slap shot by Hedman that Rinne turned away.

