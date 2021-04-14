Predators offense explodes in win over Lightning

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice in a three-point game while Roman Josi collected one goal and two assists to lead the host Nashville Predators to a 7-2 blasting of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Rocco Grimaldi, Colton Sissons, Tanner Jeannot and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators, who received a 21-save performance from goaltender Juuse Saros to beat the Lightning for only the second time in eight meetings this season.

Grimaldi, Ryan Johansen and Rem Pitlick had two-point outings for Nashville, which has won 13 of 16 games and holds the fourth spot in the Central Division.

Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde replied for the Lightning, who are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes atop the division. Goalie Curtis McElhinney stopped 15 shots.

Looking to avenge Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Lightning, the Predators received a boost when Sissons opened the scoring. Sissons led a rush, worked to the left circle and wired a short-side top-corner shot at the 6:38 mark.

Josi doubled the lead less than two minutes later, taking advantage of a neutral zone turnover. Grimaldi pounced on a loose puck at the center line and sent Josi on an odd-man rush, and he found the mark with a shot off the far post.

Arvidsson capped the opening frame with another odd-man rush tally. Johansen sent a cross-ice pass deep in the zone, and Arvidsson zipped a top-shelf one-timer with 6:10 left in the frame.

Point’s power-play goal put the Lightning on the board 41 seconds into the second period -- Victor Hedman’s point shot banked off his body and into the net -- but Grimaldi restored Nashville’s three-goal lead at 8:09 of the middle frame when he buried a loose puck.

Arvidsson was sprung by Josi for a breakaway and buried the shot midway through the third period to make it a 5-1 clash for his second of the night and 10th goal of the campaign.

Gourde converted his own rebound with 8:32 remaining, but Jeannot pounced on a rebound for his first career goal three minutes later and Granlund rounded out the scoring with 86 seconds left on the clock.

