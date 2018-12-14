Sissons' OT goal lifts Predators over Canucks

EditorsNote: Update 3: adds “and Sissons” at the end of 6th graf

Colton Sissons scored at 3:05 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 home-ice win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Sissons converted Nick Bonino’s pass on a three-on-one to give the Predators their second straight win.

The Predators avenged a loss in Vancouver a week earlier. The Canucks saw their win streak end at three games.

The Canucks staged a late rally for the second consecutive game, after Nashville held period leads of 2-1 and 3-1.

Bonino and Sissons each had a goal and an assist for led the Preds, while Ryan Hartman and Calle Jarnkrok supplied Nashville’s other goals.

Nashville received offensive contributions from three former Canucks — Bonino, Dan Hamhuis and Yannick Weber — and Vancouver-area native Kyle Turris, who furnished a helper, and Sissons.

Jay Beagle, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks.

Preds goaltender Pekka Rinne recorded 19 saves on 22 shots for the win. Vancouver netminder Anders Nilsson stopped 30 of 34 shots while taking his seventh straight loss.

The Predators took a 2-0 lead by capitalizing on two of their first four shots. Hartman opened the scoring 5:52 into the game on a long wrist shot after taking a pass from Hamhuis.

Bonino put the Preds ahead 2-0 less than three minutes later as he roofed a wrist shot.

Beagle cut Vancouver’s deficit in half at 15:15 of the first as he beat Rinne with a forehand-to-backhand deke. Markus Granlund triggered the short-handed scoring play by intercepting a Preds pass near their blue line and then setting up Beagle on a two-on-one.

It was the first goal of the season for Beagle, who has missed most of the campaign because of a broken forearm.

Jarnkrok extended Nashville’s lead to 3-1 at 11:05 of the second period as he deflected in a shot by Turris. Weber also earned an assist on the play.

However, Boeser pulled the Canucks back within a goal on a power play with 4:05 left in the third period. Then, with Nilsson pulled in favor of an extra attacker, Horvat’s goal with 44 seconds remaining forced overtime.

