Hartman scores twice as Preds overwhelm Golden Knights

Ryan Hartman scored two goals and Juuse Saros had 23 saves as the host Nashville Predators scored four unanswered goals to rally for a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in a matchup of the last two Western Conference champions on Tuesday night.

Hartman’s two goals came just 57 seconds apart in the second period and marked the third multi-goal game of his career. Calle Jarnkrok and Viktor Arvidsson also scored goals for Nashville, while Kevin Fiala chipped in with two assists.

Reilly Smith scored the lone goal for Vegas, a power-play score with 2:46 to play in the first period. Malcolm Subban, playing against his brother and 2013 Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban for just the second time in their careers, finished with 25 saves for Vegas.

The Golden Knights dominated for most of the first period, outshooting the Predators 13-5 and taking a 1-0 lead on Smith’s third goal of the season. The score was set up by a crossing pass from Jonathan Marchessault from the right boards, which found a wide-open Smith in the left circle. Smith then fired a wrist shot past Saros’ glove side.

Nashville bounced back to take a 2-1 lead midway through the second period on Hartman’s second and third goals of the season. The first came when he deked defenseman Colin Miller in the slot and then skated in and beat Subban with a backhand past the goalie’s stick side at11:27 of the period. The second came on a one-timer from the middle of the left circle into the top left corner at the end of a 3-on-1 break off a crossing pass from Fiala.

After Miller and Smith both clanged shots off the crossbar early in the third period, Jarnkrok made it 3-1 at 6:37 with his second goal of the season, slapping in a crossing pass from Kyle Turris from the left circle to finish a 2-on-1.

Vegas, which had just four shots in the final period, pulled Subban with 2:35 remaining and Arvidsson was credited with his eighth goal of the season just 17 seconds later when Nick Holden grabbed his stick as he was attempting to shoot the puck into the empty net from just in front of the crease.

P.K. Subban, who picked up his eighth assist of the season on Hartman’s second goal, attempted four shots on his younger brother but failed to find the net.

Arvidsson has a five-game point streak. He has five goals and two assists during that span.

—Field Level Media