Jets move within one win of first conference final

Kyle Connor broke out of a goal-scoring slump in the playoffs with two second-period markers Saturday night as the Winnipeg Jets drove Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne to cover for the second time in the series and took a 6-2 win at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The result gives Winnipeg a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal between the NHL’s top two regular-season teams. The Jets can advance to their first conference final if they win Game 6 at home Monday night.

Connor put Winnipeg ahead for good at 12:30 of the second period, just 82 seconds after Yannick Weber pushed the Predators into a tie with his first goal of the postseason. Connor, who led all rookies with 31 goals, roofed a rebound for his first tally in 10 playoff games.

Dustin Byfuglien bombed a slapper from the point for a 3-1 lead at 14:35 of the middle period for his fourth playoff goal. Connor converted Blake Wheeler’s sweet feed into the slot to make it 4-1 at 17:01, stunning the sellout crowd.

Nashville responded with a short-handed goal from Ryan Johansen at 17:59 when he converted a two-on-one rush with a wrister that squirted in off goalie Connor Hellebuyck. That appeared to give the Predators some life going into the second intermission.

However, the Jets regained the momentum just 28 seconds into the third period. Connor’s backhand feed into the slot set up Mark Scheifele for his ninth playoff goal.

Mathieu Perreault sent Rinne to the bench with a power-play marker at 6:23 of the third period, his first goal of the postseason. Rinne finished with 20 saves on 26 shots, while backup Juuse Saros stopped all six shots he faced.

Hellebuyck earned the win with 38 saves, including 11 in a first period that saw Nashville carry play for the most part, producing four high-danger chances that were denied.

Winnipeg appeared to gain traction about five minutes into the second period, initiating the scoring when Patrik Laine’s blast from the left circle hit off Paul Stastny’s hand and found the net at 7:44.

From there, the Jets simply took off.

