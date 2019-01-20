Islanders' Lehner blanks Ducks

EditorsNote: fixes date in second graph

Robin Lehner recorded 19 saves as the surging New York Islanders notched their second straight shutout Sunday with a 3-0 win over the visiting Anaheim Ducks at Uniondale, N.Y.

Cal Clutterbuck scored twice in the first period for the Islanders, who have won five straight and 15 of 18 to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division. It was the sixth career two-goal game for Clutterbuck and his first since Jan. 4, 2018.

Leo Komarov scored in the final minute of the second period for the Islanders.

Clutterbuck’s early goals gave the Islanders an advantage that was never seriously threatened by the Ducks, whose best scoring chance came when Lehner stopped Derek Grant at point-blank range and then smothered up a putback opportunity by Devin Shore with a little under three minutes left in the game.

The back-to-back shutouts are the first for the Islanders since Feb. 15-16, 2018, when they blanked the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes. Thomas Greiss made 19 saves in Friday’s 2-0 win over the Washington Capitals.

Goalie Chad Johnson made 25 saves for the Ducks, who have lost 13 of 15.

Clutterbuck scored his first goal to cap a frantic power play sequence. Nick Leddy’s stick broke as he fired a slap shot on net, but the Islanders were able to maintain control of the puck and Anthony Beauvillier passed to Josh Bailey, who knocked the puck out of the air with his hand. Bailey dished to Clutterbuck, whose shot sailed past the outstretched stick of Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour and under the stick arm of Johnson at the 4:50 mark.

Clutterbuck doubled the lead a little more than five minutes later, when he was positioned perfectly a few feet in front of the net as Adam Pelech’s shot bounced off Johnson. The puck skittered to Clutterbuck, who had a split-second open lane and fired a shot past Johnson with 10:04 left.

The Islanders extended the lead with 28.1 seconds left in the second period, when Komarov’s redirect of Devon Toews’ shot fluttered past Johnson.

—Field Level Media