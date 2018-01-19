Bergeron's hat trick leads Bruins past Isles

EditorsNote: fixes “Mathew” in eighth graf; adds new final graf

Patrice Bergeron recorded his third career hat trick by scoring in each period, and the Boston Bruins gained at least a point for the 15th straight game by rolling to a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday at Barclays Center in New York.

Bergeron, who scored four goals on Jan. 6 and also had a hat trick Jan. 11, 2011, scored the tying goal in the first period, netted Boston’s third goal on the power play in the second and tallied early in the third.

Brad Marchand added an empty-net goal and set up Bergeron’s first and third goals. Ryan Spooner had the tiebreaking goal and an assist, and David Krejci had two assists.

Bergeron’s big night helped the Bruins improve to 11-0-4 in their past 15 games. It is the longest streak in the NHL this season and Boston’s longest since going 15-0-1 from March 2-30, 2014.

Bergeron, Marchand and Spooner continued their personal hot streaks as Boston beat New York for the third time this season.

Bergeron has 12 goals in the last 15 games, Marchand has eight goals and 20 points over the same span, and Spooner has six goals in his past eight contests.

Jordan Eberle and John Tavares scored for the Islanders, who are 4-8-1 in their last 13 contests and lost their second straight after taking an early lead.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead 7:35 into the game when Mathew Barzal stole the puck from Brandon Carlo and found Eberle ahead of the play.

Boston tied it a little over six minutes later when Marchand made a nice cross-ice pass through the slot to Bergeron, who lifted a wrist shot over Jaroslav Halak.

Boston took a 2-1 lead midway through the second when Spooner’s backhander from the low slot caromed off Halak. A little over four minutes later, the Bruins extended the lead 15 seconds into a power play when Bergeron seized a rebound and easily swept it by Halak’s glove.

Bergeron made it 4-1 with a nifty spin move near the left circle 3:45 into the third. He gained possession after Marchand spun around New York defenseman Nick Leddy near the boards and Bergeron fired his shot under Halak.

Boston goalie Anton Khudobin made 22 saves. Halak stopped 29 shots.

--Field Level Media