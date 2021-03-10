Isles stay perfect vs. Bruins with shootout win

Anthony Beauvillier scored in the third round of a shootout as the New York Islanders continued their home dominance with a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night in Uniondale, N.Y.

The Islanders improved to 4-0-0 against the Bruins and won their sixth straight game overall. New York also boosted its home record to 11-0-2 and won for the first time in five games beyond regulation this season.

Beauvillier got the game-winner on a crafty move. He switched to his backhand, executed a head fake and lifted a shot over goaltender Jaroslav Halak that hit the top of the net.

Jordan Eberle scored in the first round of the shootout for the Islanders while David Pastrnak tallied in the opening round for Boston.

New York’s Seymon Varlamov made 32 saves and then stopped Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand in the shootout.

Halak finished with 26 saves after allowing seven goals on 37 shots against the Islanders on Feb. 25.

Before the game was decided in the shootout, both teams missed golden chances to get the extra point in a fast-paced overtime that featured numerous chances.

Varlamov stopped defenseman Matt Grzelcyk on a three-on-one with about 3 1/2 minutes left in OT and then made a point-blank stop on Marchand about a minute later. The Islanders nearly won it with about 80 seconds left, but Jean-Gabriel Pageau shot wide on a two-on-one.

In regulation, David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal in the final minute of the first period for Boston while Brock Nelson tallied on the man advantage with less than four minutes left in the second.

The Bruins nearly scored the tiebreaking goal in the final minute of regulation, but Varlamov got his right pad on a sharp angle shot by Jack Studnicka with 43 seconds left

Both teams had numerous chances to score before Boston broke through in the final minute of the first period. About 40 seconds after Boston’s Nick Ritchie hit the post, Pastrnak put a slap shot from the left point over Varlamov’s left pad for his 11th goal of the season.

The Islanders tied the game on Nelson’s sixth power-play goal of the season with 3:42 remaining in the second as Marchand served a double-minor. The Islanders made four passes through the offensive zone and Nelson finished off the sequence by one-timing Pageau’s pass over Halak’s left pad.

--Field Level Media