Kuraly scores twice as Bruins blank Isles

Mar 19, 2019; Uniondale, NY, USA; Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) shoots and scores a goal in front of New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Kuraly scored two goals in a regular-season game for the first time in his career Tuesday night, and Tuukka Rask stopped all 13 shots he faced as the Boston Bruins cruised to a 5-0 win over the host New York Islanders.

The Bruins have won two straight following a three-game losing streak. Boston allowed 15 goals in the skid but has given up just one goal in its last two games.

The Islanders, who began the day tied for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Washington Capitals, lost for the second time in three games (1-2-0). The Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-1 later Tuesday night.

Kuraly, who scored two goals for the Bruins in a playoff game against the Ottawa Senators on Apr. 21, 2017, opened the scoring early in the first period and extended the Bruins’ lead to 3-0 late in the second. Noel Acciari scored earlier in the second, and Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk capped the scoring in the third.

The shutout was the fourth of the season for Rask.

Islanders goalie Robin Lehner, who played for the first time since suffering what was believed to be a concussion on March 5, made 34 saves.

Kuraly began and ended the sequence that allowed the Bruins to score the game’s first goal just 72 seconds after faceoff. The center’s forecheck jarred the puck loose from Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy along the boards deep in the New York zone. Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy swooped in and passed to Kuraly, who got free near the right faceoff circle and fired a shot that sailed over the glove of Lehner.

Acciari doubled the lead 2:52 into the second, when Islanders right winger Cal Clutterbuck lost control of the puck while trying to corral it in front of the net. Acciari swooped in and fired a shot under Lehner’s legs.

Kuraly extended the lead to 3-0 when he took Danton Heinen’s wraparound pass, went to one knee and beat Lehner with 3:43 left in the period.

Bergeron scored following an Islanders turnover in the neutral zone 6:32 into the third, and DeBrusk scored on a breakaway immediately after exiting the penalty box with 9:40 to go.

—Field Level Media