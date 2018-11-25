Filppula, Isles cruise past Hurricanes

Valtteri Filppula scored a spectacular goal early in the first period Saturday night for the host New York Islanders, who scored the first four goals and cruised to a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Thomas Greiss made 26 saves as he won both games of a back-to-back set for the Islanders, who beat the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, in overtime on Friday. Anthony Beauvillier, Josh Bailey and Adam Pelech also scored for New York.

Justin Williams scored in the third period for the Hurricanes, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Carolina also won Friday, when it beat the Florida Panthers 4-1.

Hurricanes goalie Scott Darling made 15 saves.

Filppula opened the scoring in impressive fashion 3:39 into the game. He picked up a stick pass at the New York blue line from Scott Mayfield, skated past ex-New York defenseman Calvin de Haan and then darted between Dougie Hamilton and Brock McGinn. With Jaccob Slavin trying to poke the puck free, Filppula fired a shot past Darling.

The Islanders doubled the lead fewer than six minutes later. Mathew Barzal, in a corner behind the Hurricanes’ net, passed to Bailey, who dished to Beauvillier, who was momentarily alone in the crease. Even with a pair of Hurricanes crashing into him, Beauvillier beat Darling from point-blank range with 10:59 left.

Brock Nelson’s dangerous-looking pass into the crease resulted in a Bailey goal with 6:43 left in the second. Three Hurricanes players were stationed in front of Darling, but Bailey weaved his way into the crowd and poked the puck into the net.

Pelech began and ended the rush that resulted in New York’s fourth goal 8:52 into the third, when he picked up a loose puck near the neutral zone and exchanged passes with Anders Lee before firing a shot beyond Darling’s glove.

Nelson and Lee each had two assists.

The Hurricanes ended the shutout bid with 6:37 left, when Williams ended a flurry that included two Islanders, Mayfield and Cal Clutterbuck, losing their sticks.

