Hurricanes top Islanders in OT on Trocheck's goal

Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal 96 seconds into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes picked up a crucial 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders Saturday afternoon at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

The Hurricanes snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

The first 55 seconds of overtime were played 3-on-3 due to penalties on Carolina’s Brady Skjei and New York’s Mathew Barzal in the final minute of regulation. Barzal’s penalty was a four-minute high sticking for drawing blood on Jordan Staal, and the Hurricanes had 2:27 of power play time in overtime.

Carolina took advantage of playing 4-on-3 and won it in a wild sequence.

Sebastian Aho took the initial shot from the left circle and Andrei Svechnikov lifted his stick to get the rebound. The puck caromed off the crossbar and to Trocheck, who was at the right side of the net and banked the puck into the net off New York defenseman Scott Mayfield.

The play was reviewed as Svechnikov’s stick appeared to be near his shoulder, but after a lengthy review, the replay officials in Toronto said the goal counted. That infuriated New York coach Barry Trotz, who could be seen mouthing “What” in disbelief and then got an explanation from referee Marc Joannette as they walked off the ice.

Justin Williams and Joel Edmundson scored in regulation for Carolina, which has beaten the Islanders eight straight times, including its four-game playoff sweep last spring.

The Islanders got goals from Ryan Pulock and Josh Bailey but lost their sixth straight (0-3-3) and dropped to 2-7-3 in their past 12.

Carolina goaltender Anton Forsberg made 24 saves while New York’s Thomas Greiss finished with 25 stops.

The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead with 6:38 remaining in the first period when Williams deflected Haydn Fluery’s slap shot into the net. Pulock’s one-timer from the high slot forged a 1-1 tie 5:15 into the second but Carolina regained the lead on Edmundson’s tap-in 6:16 into the third.

The Islanders tied the game with 4:58 remaining when Bailey swept the rebound of a Noah Dobson wraparound into the net.

