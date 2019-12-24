Gavrikov lifts Blue Jackets to fifth straight win

Dec 23, 2019; Uniondale, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammates during the first period at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Vladislav Gavrikov scored the winning goal with 3:29 left in the third period for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who continued their recent surge by edging the New York Islanders 3-2 in Uniondale, N.Y., on Monday night.

Gavrikov set up the goal with a pass to Alexandre Texier, whose shot on net was deflected by Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss. But Gavrikov swooped around the back of the net and put in the rebound.

Kevin Stenlund and Nathan Gerbe scored in the second period for the Blue Jackets, who have won five straight games this month and have collected a point in eight consecutive games. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 35 saves.

Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who have lost two straight and three of four (1-2-1). Greiss recorded 32 saves.

A strong individual effort by Barzal led to the Islanders taking the lead 6:17 into the first period. Barzal emerged with the puck from a scrum along the boards in the neutral zone and skated up the ice. Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard sprawled onto the ice in an effort to block a shot, but Barzal shuffled the puck around the net before dishing to Lee, who fired a shot past the outstretched stick of defenseman Gavrikov and into the net.

The Blue Jackets tied the score with a power-play goal nearly 20 minutes later. Stenlund and Zach Werenski exchanged the puck before Stenlund’s shot sailed under the glove of Greiss, who was screened by Seth Jones, at the 6:18 mark of the second.

An Islanders turnover led to the Blue Jackets’ go-ahead goal about three minutes later. Noah Dobson’s clearing pass was picked off by Alexander Wennberg, who passed to Gerbe, who scored his first goal of the season by backhanding his shot past Greiss with 10:26 left.

Two Johnny Boychuk slap shots set up Barzal’s game-tying goal with 6:20 left in the second period. The rebound of Boychuk’s first slap shot was taken by Jordan Eberle, who immediately passed to Boychuk, who fired another sizzler on net. The puck bounced to Barzal, who skated around the back of the net and tucked the wraparound into the right corner.

