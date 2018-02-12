Tkachuk scores twice as Flames overtake Isles

Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the third period to snap a tie with 1:05 left, lifting the visiting Calgary Flames to a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday at Barclays Center.

Tkachuk’s shot bounced off the left post, skittered behind Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak and trickled across the goal line as Halak pounced for the puck a moment too late.

Mark Jankowski also scored for the Flames, who trailed 2-0 in the second period before winning for the fourth time in five games.

Calgary goalie Mike Smith made 23 saves but was injured sprawling for a last-ditch shot by John Tavares in the waning seconds. Smith had to be helped off the ice, and David Rittich came in for the final faceoff with 1.1 seconds left.

Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, who lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Halak made 39 saves.

Cizikas single-handedly opened the scoring 3:08 into the first, when he swiped the puck from Flames defenseman TJ Brodie along the boards deep in the Calgary zone. Cizikas immediately lost his balance but pushed the puck past Smith with his stick.

Beauvillier scored 2:59 into the second when his shot sailed past Flames right winger Garnet Hathaway, who tried to deflect the puck with his stick, and under the stick of Smith.

The Flames cut the gap in half with a power-play goal at the 10:35 mark of the second. Jankowski cut in front of Cizikas, and from point-blank range, tapped home a pass from Sam Bennett.

An Islanders turnover led to Tkachuk’s tying goal with 10:22 left in the third. Michael Frolik stole the puck along the boards by the New York net and dished to Tkachuk, who tucked his shot past Halak.

Frolik registered two assists.

