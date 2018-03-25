Kane, Blackhawks cruise past Islanders

Patrick Kane scored his team-leading 26th goal of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks held on for a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Brandon Saad and Brent Seabrook also scored for Chicago, which snapped a five-game winless skid. Chicago has won only twice in the past nine contests.

John Tavares scored the lone goal for the Islanders, who have lost five of their past six games.

Blackhawks goaltender Anton Forsberg nearly recorded his first career shutout before the Islanders scored with less than three minutes to play. Forsberg stopped 31 of 32 shots to improve to 10-16-3.

Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak allowed two goals on 24 shots before Chicago added an empty-netter. Halak dropped to 18-26-6 on the season.

Chicago opened the scoring on the power play at 2:36 of the second period. Patrick Sharp slid a pass toward Kane in the right circle. Kane handled the puck and fired a wrist shot past Halak’s stick side.

Less than two minutes later, Chicago increased its lead to 2-0. The play started when Saad missed the net with a high shot that bounced off the boards and back toward the crease. Before Halak could recover, Saad chased down the loose puck and banked a shot off the goaltender’s right skate for his 17th goal.

The Islanders cut the deficit to 2-1 with 2:42 remaining in the third period. Tavares scored on a backhand shot that was assisted by Anders Lee and Thomas Hickey.

The play marked Tavares’ 33rd goal, which matches the second-highest total of his career. His record is 38 goals during the 2014-15 campaign.

The Blackhawks regained a two-goal lead with 1:14 left. New York pulled Halak for an extra attacker, and Seabrook capitalized with an empty-net score for his sixth goal.

Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews missed his second game in a row because of an upper-body injury. Toews’ status is uncertain for Monday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

The teams wrapped up their regular-season series with one win apiece. Chicago has won each of its past three visits to Barclays Center.

—Field Level Media