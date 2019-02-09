Pulock scores in OT to lift Islanders past Avalanche

Ryan Pulock scored 2:23 into overtime, and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Feb 9, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner (40) makes a glove save against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Pulock finished with two goals, Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Robin Lehner had 25 saves for New York.

Pulock got the winner when Casey Cizikas fed him at the right circle and he beat Semyon Varlamov for his fifth goal of the season.

Carl Soderberg had a goal and two assists, Erik Johnson and J.T. Compher also scored and Varlamov stopped 37 shots for Colorado. The Avalanche have lost six straight, the last two in overtime, and are 1-10 in games decided after regulation.

The Avalanche got a rare early lead on a fortunate bounce. Johnson’s shot from the top of the zone bounced off the end boards into the slot as Soderberg skated to the net. His quick shot beat Lehner for his 18th of the season at 10:19 of the first.

Colorado took a two-goal lead early in the second period on Johnson’s fifth goal of the season. With the teams skating four-on-four, Johnson picked up the puck in the neutral zone, skated into New York’s end and beat Lehner with a wrister from between the circles at 2:36.

The Islanders got one back just before the end of the second period. Colorado defenseman Ryan Graves coughed up the puck along the side boards right to Eberle. He fed the puck to Anders Lee, and when his shot sat in the crease Eberle knocked it in for his 13th goal at 18:13.

The Islanders tied it after Colorado missed a chance to take a two-goal lead. Bailey put a backhand on Varlamov and then knocked in his own rebound at 8:03. It was his 12th of the season.

The Islanders took a 3-2 lead on Pulock’s power-play goal at 13:57 of the third. The Avalanche scrambled and got the tying goal on Compher’s 11th goal at 17:15.

—Field Level Media