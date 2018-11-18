Lindell, Radulov each score twice as Stars rip Islanders

The Dallas Stars scored four unanswered goals in the second period Sunday afternoon and cruised to a 6-2 win over the host New York Islanders.

Esa Lindell scored twice in the second and Alexander Radulov scored twice in the third for the Stars, who have won two straight following a two-game losing streak. Radulov’s second goal was the 100th of his career. Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin also scored for Dallas. Goalie Ben Bishop made 37 saves.

Anthony Beauvillier and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who had their two-game winning streak snapped and have lost four of six (2-3-1). Starter Thomas Greiss was pulled after giving up three goals on 19 shots. Robin Lehner made 11 saves in relief.

The Islanders scored the only goal of the first period following a flurry against Bishop. After Bishop turned back Ryan Pulock’s shot, Leo Komarov swooped in, collected the puck and dished a no-look pass to Beauvillier. With Bishop leaning toward his right, Beauvillier fired a shot past Bishop’s stick hand at the 3:36 mark.

The Stars wasted little time beginning to turn the game around in the second. Lindell tied the score 2:09 into the period, when his shot sailed past Greiss, who was shielded by teammates Nick Leddy and Luca Sbisa as well as Dallas’ Radulov.

Hintz gave the Stars the lead for good by scoring his first NHL goal just 2:31 later. The rookie, stationed in the middle of the left faceoff circle, fired a shot between Thomas Hickey and Anders Lee, each of whom were converging upon him. The goal was set up by Jason Spezza, who earned his 900th career point.

Lindell chased Greiss at 7:08 of the second period when he scored from the right faceoff circle.

The Stars extended their lead to 5-1 against Lehner almost exactly seven minutes later, when Pulock was unable to clear Lehner’s deflection of a shot by Radulov. Seguin was stationed to the left of the net and put the puck between Lehner’s legs with 5:53 remaining.

The Islanders pulled within 4-2 on Mayfield’s wraparound goal 24 seconds into the third, but Radulov ended any hopes of a New York comeback by beating Lehner on a breakaway at the 7:35 mark and sneaking in behind Lehner in an open crease to sweep the puck into the net just 1:41 later.

