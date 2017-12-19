Preview: Red Wings at Islanders

A return to the Barclays Center helped the New York Islanders put an end to a tailspin that had seen them drop five of their previous six games. After rallying from a two-goal deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings in overtime, the Islanders will resume a five-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

“There’s a good vibe here,” New York coach Doug Weight said after his team improved to 10-2-2 at Barclays Center. “We feel comfortable here. You hope you can carry this good feeling forward.” The Islanders will be without defenseman Calvin de Haan, who was hurt during overtime of Saturday’s win and was placed on injured reserve Monday. Detroit was in a serious slide of its own with one win in 11 games (1-5-5) before knocking off the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Friday to complete a five-game homestand. The Red Wings have lost all four matchups against Metropolitan teams -- all beyond regulation -- this season, and will play three teams from the division on their four-game road trip.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (12-13-7): In an effort to spark the offense and a pair of his slumping players, coach Jeff Blashill shuffled his lines during Monday’s practice. Andreas Athanasiou, who has two assists in 11 games, was bumped up to the No. 2 line with Tatar and Dylan Larkin while Anthony Mantha, blanked in his last six games, was dropped to the fourth line. “Can’t really think about it, just be ready for the next game and if I get an opportunity, try to make the most of it,” Athanasiou said of his scoring slump.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (18-12-3): Josh Bailey was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after he combined with linemates John Tavares and Anders Lee for nine goals and 14 assists over the past four games. Bailey, who had four goals and eight points in the span, is tied with Tavares for the team lead in points (40). “The three of us have been feeding off one another, so a lot of credit goes to those guys and their ability to finish,” Bailey said. “I‘m fortunate enough that I get to play with two of the best goal scorers in the game.”

OVERTIME

1. Bailey and Tavares are the first New York players to reach 40 points through 33 games since Pierre Turgeon (1993-94).

2. Detroit came out of the weekend tied for the league lead with six short-handed goals.

3. The Islanders are ranked last in penalty killing and have yielded 11 power-play goals in nine games this month.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Red Wings 2