Isles upend Red Wings in shootout

Mathew Barzal scored the only goal of the shootout Saturday night to lift the host New York Islanders to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Barzal deked Jonathan Bernier several times before tucking the puck into the right corner of the net.

Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Casey Cizikas scored in regulation for the Islanders, who are 2-0-1 in three home games at Nassau Coliseum this season. They are scheduled to play 18 of their final 25 regular-season home games at the Coliseum.

Goalie Thomas Greiss recorded 18 saves in regulation before stopping all three shots in the shootout.

Gustav Nyquist and Trevor Daley scored in the first period while Thomas Vanek forced overtime with a goal late in the third period for the Red Wings, who lost both ends of a back-to-back set. Detroit fell to the Ottawa Senators one night earlier.

Bernier made 45 saves to help the Red Wings salvage a point.

The Red Wings took the lead early in the first just eight seconds into a power play created when the Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck was whistled for interference.

Detroit worked the puck perfectly from Frans Nielsen to Vanek to Dylan Larkin, who was stationed in front of the net when he received the pass from Vanek. With Greiss forced to position himself for a Larkin shot, Larkin instead dished to Nyquist, who fired the puck into the open right corner of the net at the 5:03 mark.

The Islanders tied the score thanks to a gorgeous set-up by Barzal just over five minutes later. Barzal was leading a breakout with Beauvillier when he skidded to a stop as Daley went to his knees to try and block a potential shot. Instead, Barzal passed around the sprawled Daley and to Beauvillier, who beat Bernier with 8:55 left.

Daley put the Red Wings ahead again following a chaotic sequence in the waning seconds of the first. Greiss initially deflected a shot by Tyler Bertuzzi, but could not fully clear the puck which bounced to his right. Daley jabbed it home a split-second ahead of an attempt by Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield to swipe the puck out of the crease.

The Islanders, who entered Saturday 27th in the NHL on the power play, finally snapped their power play drought on their sixth try of the night. Barzal finished a flurry by poking a loose puck past a gaggle of players in the crease with 8:57 remaining in the third.

Cizikas scored the go-ahead goal with 6:04 left, but Vanek tied the game with an extra-attacker goal with 63 seconds remaining.

