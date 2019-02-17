Isles dump Oilers in regular-season Barclays finale

Ryan Pulock, Valtteri Filppula, Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored Saturday night for the New York Islanders, who made their regular-season finale at Barclays Center a winning one by beating the Edmonton Oilers, 5-2.

Feb 16, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) plays the puck against New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the first period at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders have won five of six. The Oilers have lost four straight and 10 of 11 (1-8-2).

Goalie Robin Lehner made 34 saves for the Islanders, who will play their final 12 regular-season games and any first-round home playoff games at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. If they advance beyond the first round, all subsequent home games will be played at Barclays Center, where New York is 12-6-2 this season and 78-47-18 since moving to Brooklyn prior to the 2015-16 campaign.

Josh Bailey and Devon Toews each had two assists for the Islanders.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers. Goalie Mikko Koskinen made 19 saves.

A faceoff win deep in the Oilers zone led to Pulock’s goal. Bailey won the puck from Colby Cave and passed to Toews, who dished to Pulock. The defenseman’s shot sailed over Koskinen’s right shoulder, off the top post and into the net at the 3:02 mark of the second period for a 1-0 lead.

The Islanders doubled their lead with 6:30 left in the middle period, when Nick Leddy passed into the crease to Filppula, who was stationed in front of the net next to defenseman Alexander Petrovic. The puck bounced off Filppula’s stick and fluttered past Koskinen.

The Oilers got on the board with 2.3 seconds left in the second, when Kris Russell’s shot was redirected by Nugent-Hopkins and past an unsuspecting Lehner.

The Islanders extended the lead to two goals again 5:09 into the third, when Barzal redirected Toews’ shot from the left faceoff circle.

The Oilers pulled within a goal with 9:40 left thanks to an impressive assist by Connor McDavid. The Edmonton star was triple-teamed near the crease but dished a pass to Draisaitl, who fired a shot into the open right corner of the net for a power-play tally.

Lee iced the game by scoring with 2:16 left, and Nelson scored an empty-netter 32 seconds later.

