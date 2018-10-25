Panthers beat Islanders on Hoffman's OT goal

EditorsNote: 8th graf, changes Islanders’ shots on goal in third period to 13, sted 12

Mike Hoffman scored a power play goal 33 seconds into overtime Wednesday night to cap a late comeback by the Florida Panthers, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to edge the host New York Islanders 3-2.

Aleksander Barkov set up the winning goal by winning a faceoff against Valtteri Filppula deep in the Islanders zone. The puck bounced to Keith Yandle, who passed to Hoffman, whose shot sailed past Islanders goalie Robin Lehner with two seconds left on a power play generated when Mathew Barzal was whistled for interference with 1:25 left in regulation.

Frank Vatrano and Evgenii Dadonov scored in the first 11 minutes of the third period for the Panthers, who earned their first non-shootout win of the season. Goalie James Reimer made 20 saves.

Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Islanders, who have lost four of five. Lehner recorded 38 saves.

Nelson was credited with the game’s first score on what amounted to an own goal for the Panthers with 1:24 left in the first. A loose puck bounced to Vincent Trocheck in front of Lehner, but Josh Bailey stole the puck and passed to Nelson, whose shot fluttered in the goalmouth.

Mike Matheson tried to retrieve the puck but it ticked off the skate of Trocheck and into the net. Play actually continued for 17 seconds until the goal horn went off, after which officials viewed the replay and ruled in favor of the Islanders.

The Islanders doubled their lead on Eberle’s power play goal with with 8:18 left in the second, when he took a pass from Mathew Barzal and fired a shot past a sprawling Reimer.

The Panthers outshot the Islanders 13-6 in the third, when Vatrano was in the right place at the right time to cut the gap in half with a power play goal 2:46 into the period. Aaron Ekblad’s shot hit Nick Bjugstad, who was stationed in front of Lehner. Bjugstad whirled around and passed to Vatrano, whose shot sailed over Lehner’s glove.

Barkov helped create the game-tying goal with 9:25 remaining. After his shot bounced off the right post, Barkov chased the puck down, skated around the back of the Islanders’ net and passed to Dadonov, whose shot glanced off Lehner and skittered into the net.

—Field Level Media