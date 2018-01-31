Sateri sharp in goal, leads Panthers past Islanders

Rookie goalie Harri Sateri stopped 32 shots in earning his first NHL win Tuesday night when the Florida Panthers beat the New York Islanders 4-1 at Barclays Center in New York.

Sateri was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in 2008 but didn’t make his NHL debut until last week, when the 28-year-old began filling in for second-stringer James Reimer (groin). The latter was playing in place of longtime starter Roberto Luongo, who hasn’t played since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 4.

The Islanders barely threatened Sateri in the first two periods, during which the Panthers enjoyed a 28-17 shots advantage, and didn’t break up his shutout bid until Adam Pelech scored to pull New York within 3-1 with 14:51 left.

Mike Matheson, Evgenii Dadonov, Keith Yandle and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Panthers assistant coach Jack Capuano, whose 227 wins as head coach of the Islanders are the second most in franchise history, returned to Brooklyn for the first time since New York fired him in January 2017. Capuano received a warm ovation and waved to the crowd after a video tribute aired during the first period.

Goalie Jaroslav Halak made 36 saves for the Islanders, who missed a chance to move past the idle Philadelphia Flyers into one of the Eastern Conference wild-card spots.

Matheson’s shot from just inside the blue line banged off the back of the net at the 8:57 mark of the first. On-ice officials initially did not rule it a goal before the Panthers had the call overturned on appeal.

Dadonov created the Panthers’ second goal all by himself. After stealing the puck near center ice, Dadonov, with Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield behind him, dragged the puck around the net and poked it into the left corner with 5:20 remaining in the second.

Sateri robbed Tanner Fritz at point-blank range seconds before Yandle extended the lead to 3-0 at the 4:14 mark of the third. Huberdeau added an empty netter with 1:11 left.

