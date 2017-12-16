Preview: Kings at Islanders

The Los Angeles Kings take another shot at recording a victory on their four-game road trip when they visit the New York Islanders on Saturday. Los Angeles was on an eight-game winning streak before kicking off the trek with a 5-1 setback in New Jersey on Tuesday, and it suffered a second straight loss three nights later as it dropped a 4-2 decision to the New York Rangers.

The Kings overcame a pair of one-goal deficits before falling behind for good with 3:27 remaining in the third period, but Marian Gaborik netted one tally and set up the other as he played in his 1,000th NHL game. The Islanders hope to avoid a third consecutive defeat as they open a five-game homestand. The club began a stretch during which it plays seven of eight at Barclays Center on Monday with a 3-1 triumph over Washington but followed with a home loss to Dallas and a setback in Columbus on back-to-back nights. Anders Lee is riding a four-game point streak during which he has collected three goals to take the team lead (19) and two assists.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE KINGS (20-10-3): Jussi Jokinen recorded his first two-point performance for Los Angeles on Friday with a pair of assists. The 34-year-old Finn set up a goal in each of his first two contests after being acquired from Edmonton on Nov. 14 but recorded just one point - a goal - in his next 11 games. Tyler Toffoli is closing in on some milestones as he is one assist shy of 100 for his career, two goals away from the century mark and needs three points for 200.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (17-12-3): Right wing Josh Ho-Sang was loaned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Friday after registering two goals and 10 assists in 22 games this season. “He’s got to go play some hockey and get his game going,” coach Doug Weight told the team’s website about the 21-year-old. Josh Bailey leads the team with 38 points and needs one assist to break a tie with Kyle Okposo and Frans Nielsen (230) for 16th place on the franchise list.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders RW Cal Clutterbuck is two points away from 200 for his career.

2. Los Angeles C Torrey Mitchell has recorded a goal in two straight games after being kept off the scoresheet in each of his first 15 contests this season.

3. Islanders RW Steve Bernier was recalled from Bridgeport and hopes to appear in his first NHL game since 2015-16.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Islanders 2