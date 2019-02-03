Islanders finish off Kings in wild 3rd period

The New York Islanders scored three goals in the final five-plus minutes of the third period Saturday night, including Michael Dal Colle’s go-ahead tally with 2:23 left, as they came back to beat the visiting Los Angeles Kings 4-2.

Feb 2, 2019; Uniondale, NY, USA; New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with teammates during the first period at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Islanders, who have won 16 of 21 (16-3-2) and are now 8-0-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets this season. Casey Cizikas scored in the first period for the Islanders while Mathew Barzal scored the tying goal in the third period before Brock Nelson added an empty netter. Winning goalie Robin Lehner made 34 saves.

Anze Kopitar scored in the first and Ilya Kovalchuk scored in the third for the Kings, who have alternated wins with losses in their last six games. Goalie Jonathan Quick recorded 28 saves.

The game was a taut defensive battle until a wild final 6:45 in which the teams combined for four goals.

The Kings took a brief lead when Dustin Brown’s shot ticked off the skate of Kovalchuk and fluttered past Lehner. But the Islanders tied the score just 31 seconds later when Josh Bailey, stationed in front of the blue line, threaded a pass to Barzal, who, in one motion, collected the puck and shoveled it off the left post and into the net.

Dal Colle was credited with his second NHL goal when a shot by Ryan Pulock glanced off Dal Colle’s stick and sailed over Quick’s shoulder into the open right corner of the net with 2:23 left. Nelson put the game away with an empty-netter 52 seconds later.

The only scoring in the first 53 minutes occurred within a 118-second span early in the first period.

The Islanders took a short-lived lead following a flurry that featured Cizikas, who opened the scoring sequence by passing to Johnny Boychuk before he swooped in and tapped a shot into the open left corner of the net at the 6:09 mark.

The Kings tied the score at the 8:07 mark following a nifty exchange between Kopitar and Alex Iafallo.

—Field Level Media