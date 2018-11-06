Canadiens rally for shootout win over Islanders

EditorsNote: adds “Jordan Eberle, Brock Nelson” in third graf; adds new last sentence

Joel Armia scored in the fifth round of a shootout Monday night as the Montreal Canadiens rallied for a 4-3 win over the host New York Islanders, whose five-game winning streak ended.

Armia scored the lone goal of the shootout when he ripped a wrist shot over Thomas Greiss to complete Montreal’s comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

Canadiens backup goaltender Antti Niemi capped a 21-save performance by making saves on Jordan Eberle, Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey, Mathew Barzal and Valtteri Filppula before Armia scored on his first shootout attempt.

Artturi Lehkonen scored the tying goal on a tip-in of a shot by Noah Juulsen 7:43 into the third period, and Niemi made three saves in overtime. The extra five minutes began with New York on the power play after Montreal was penalized for having too many men on the ice with 26 seconds left in regulation.

The Islanders scored their three goals in the opening period before Montreal gradually came back.

Casey Cizikas recorded his second career two-goal game by scoring New York’s first and third goals. Filppula also scored for the Islanders.

Jonathan Drouin scored the first tying goal for Montreal while Max Domi scored for the third straight game late in the second period.

Cizikas made it 1-0 with 15:56 remaining in the first when he crashed the net and put a rebound of a wrist shot by Adam Pelech under Niemi. After Drouin put a shot past Greiss nearly two minutes later, the Islanders regained the lead.

Filppula scored with 12:16 left in the first period by finishing off a two-on-one with Leo Komarov, and Cizikas converted Cal Clutterbuck’s cross-ice pass a little over seven minutes later.

Domi made it 3-2 by putting a wrister from the left circle past Greiss’ stick with 4:24 left in the second.

Greiss had 32 saves for the Islanders, who lost for the second time in nine games when scoring the first goal. He stopped shootout attempts by Tomas Tatar, Drouin, Domi and Jesperi Kotkaniemi before Armia netted the winner.

